Edge Wealth Management LLC Buys 235 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 842 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,095,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after purchasing an additional 570,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,729,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,172,746,000 after purchasing an additional 244,566 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,038,863,000 after purchasing an additional 476,509 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,173,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,047,572,000 after purchasing an additional 148,283 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS stock traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $293.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,970,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.79.

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 439,180 shares in the company, valued at $11,862,251.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

