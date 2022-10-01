Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $160,000 Stock Holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,815 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $325,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 22.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $354,000.

NYSE:OPP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.20. 257,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,793. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $15.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.1478 per share. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

