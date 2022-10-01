Edge Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for 3.0% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $13,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 230.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 59,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 119,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,273,000 after acquiring an additional 82,437 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $1,492,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE WM traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,993,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,378. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.