Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Short Interest Up 35.6% in September

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the August 31st total of 7,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Educational Development in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Educational Development by 55.2% during the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Educational Development in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Price Performance

NASDAQ EDUC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.41. 5,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,704. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74. Educational Development has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 million, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.16 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 4.08%.

About Educational Development

(Get Rating)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.