eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.00 million-$24.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.97 million. eGain also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.12-$0.15 EPS.

eGain Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN opened at $7.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.69. eGain has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.69 million, a P/E ratio of -91.88 and a beta of 0.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EGAN. StockNews.com lowered eGain from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered eGain from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eGain

About eGain

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 0.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 797,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 7.6% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 353,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 24,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in eGain by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.

