Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.86

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.86 and traded as high as C$0.94. Electrovaya shares last traded at C$0.92, with a volume of 32,245 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$144.19 million and a PE ratio of -13.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.86.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.

