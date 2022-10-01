Eleven Finance Price Up 29.1% Over Last 7 Days (ELE)

Eleven Finance (ELE) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Eleven Finance has traded 29.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Eleven Finance has a market cap of $10,791.69 and $91,460.00 worth of Eleven Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eleven Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000134 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007184 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin2Gen (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eleven Finance Profile

ELE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Eleven Finance’s total supply is 5,320,822 coins and its circulating supply is 3,763,683 coins. Eleven Finance’s official Twitter account is @ElevenFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Eleven Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Elementrem is a Proof of Work Ethereum clone. It has the same features and tools like smart contract and dapp creation and deployment. “

