Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Emclaire Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $527,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emclaire Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $707,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emclaire Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 78,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Emclaire Financial Price Performance

EMCF stock remained flat at $35.25 during trading on Friday. 1,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,397. The stock has a market cap of $96.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.43. Emclaire Financial has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.67 and a 200 day moving average of $34.45.

Emclaire Financial Announces Dividend

Emclaire Financial Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Emclaire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.46%.

(Get Rating)

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; savings and time deposits; non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

See Also

