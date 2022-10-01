Emercoin (EMC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7,356.00

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 1st. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $744,208.00 and $7,356.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00067289 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000226 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,123,001 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Emercoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising.Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity.Coin added by @”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

