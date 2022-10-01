Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.74

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.76, with a volume of 126655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

Emerita Resources Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 45.75 and a quick ratio of 44.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$159.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerita Resources news, Senior Officer Joaquin Merino Marquez sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total transaction of C$172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,759,200 shares in the company, valued at C$2,023,080.

About Emerita Resources

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Spain. The company primarily explores for gold and zinc deposits. The company has interests in three exploration properties comprising Iberia Belt West project, which is located in Huelva Province in southwestern Spain; Plaza Norte project that is located in the Reocin Mining Camp in Cantabria, northern Spain; and Sierra Alta project, which is located in the Asturias region in northwestern Spain.

