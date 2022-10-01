ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.71

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.71 and last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 167701 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €18.20 ($18.57) to €17.80 ($18.16) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.50 ($16.84) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

ENAGAS S A/ADR Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.