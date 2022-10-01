Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPW) Short Interest Update

Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, an increase of 74.0% from the August 31st total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energem

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENCPW. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Energem in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Energem in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Energem in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Energem in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC boosted its stake in Energem by 517.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 339,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 284,273 shares in the last quarter.

Energem Price Performance

Shares of ENCPW stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09. Energem has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.35.

About Energem

Energem Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

