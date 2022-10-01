Energo (TSL) Trading Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

Energo (TSL) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Energo has a total market capitalization of $201,800.00 and $20,057.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Energo has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Energo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Energo Coin Profile

Energo was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com. Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com.

Energo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency.Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

