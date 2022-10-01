Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC lowered its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 0.4% of Rede Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Insider Activity

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPD stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.94.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.59%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

