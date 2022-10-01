Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 4.0% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 22.5% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 23.2% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $13,302,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.20. 42,294,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,252,724. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

