Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Has $1.64 Million Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter valued at $49,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 716.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SYNA. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.08.

Insider Activity

Synaptics Price Performance

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,728.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,813 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYNA stock traded down $1.57 on Friday, reaching $99.01. The company had a trading volume of 486,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $299.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.17 and its 200 day moving average is $142.65.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $476.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.74 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Stories

