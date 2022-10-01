Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Has $4.82 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for 2.0% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Micron Technology by 912.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 46.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,917,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,174,060. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.45 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.30. The company has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.61.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

