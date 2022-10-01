Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Invests $90,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,720 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Shell during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,134.13.

Shell Price Performance

NYSE SHEL traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $49.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,161,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,266,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $190.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.81.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $103.08 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

