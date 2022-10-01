Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Purchases 9,000 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4,500.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.1% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

QQQ traded down $4.61 on Friday, reaching $267.26. The company had a trading volume of 78,482,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,725,784. The company’s fifty day moving average is $304.46 and its 200 day moving average is $310.32. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $267.10 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

