Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DBK Financial Counsel LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,895,724 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.19.

