Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Takes $29,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 137 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,267,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $194.73 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.29.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.70.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

