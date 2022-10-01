Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) COO Sells $23,854.80 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2022

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDAGet Rating) COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $23,854.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,429.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRDA opened at $15.76 on Friday. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDAGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRDA. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $932,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 944,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 68,114 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 70,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Entrada Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

