Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) COO Sells $23,854.80 in Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $23,854.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,429.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRDA opened at $15.76 on Friday. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRDA. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $932,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 944,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 68,114 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 70,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Entrada Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

