EOS (EOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.30 Billion

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $1.22 or 0.00006306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $1.30 billion and $334.96 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004931 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryptoSpots (CRSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,066,746,647 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

