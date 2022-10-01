Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQH shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 51,448 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,543,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $900,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,368,116.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 51,448 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,543,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,472 shares of company stock valued at $5,738,065 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Equitable Stock Down 1.4 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equitable by 9.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Equitable by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Equitable by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 4.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 32.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $26.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.43. Equitable has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.96.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

