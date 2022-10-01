Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.67.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.
In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 51,448 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,543,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $900,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,368,116.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 51,448 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,543,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,472 shares of company stock valued at $5,738,065 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:EQH opened at $26.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average of $28.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.43. Equitable has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $37.13.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
