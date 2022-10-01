Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 51,448 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,543,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $900,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,368,116.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 51,448 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,543,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,472 shares of company stock valued at $5,738,065 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Equitable Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equitable by 9.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Equitable by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Equitable by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 4.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 32.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EQH opened at $26.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average of $28.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.43. Equitable has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Stories

