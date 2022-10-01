Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) PT Lowered to $302.00 at Evercore ISI

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $306.00 to $302.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ESS. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James reissued an upgrade rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $306.94.

Shares of ESS opened at $242.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $236.01 and a twelve month high of $363.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.00 and a 200-day moving average of $291.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 434.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

