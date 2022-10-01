Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) Price Reaches $0.0146 on Major Exchanges

Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. In the last seven days, Etherisc DIP Token has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Etherisc DIP Token has a total market capitalization of $4.88 million and approximately $45,982.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005198 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,247.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007115 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00064913 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010391 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00065081 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00083002 BTC.

About Etherisc DIP Token

Etherisc DIP Token is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,442,107 coins. The official message board for Etherisc DIP Token is blog.etherisc.com. Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc. Etherisc DIP Token’s official website is etherisc.com.

Buying and Selling Etherisc DIP Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

