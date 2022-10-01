Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the August 31st total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Eutelsat Communications Price Performance

Shares of Eutelsat Communications stock remained flat at $8.81 during trading on Friday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Eutelsat Communications has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.

