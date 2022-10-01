Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the August 31st total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Eutelsat Communications Price Performance
Shares of Eutelsat Communications stock remained flat at $8.81 during trading on Friday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Eutelsat Communications has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $15.30.
About Eutelsat Communications
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eutelsat Communications (EUTLF)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.