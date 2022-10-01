Evanesco Network (EVA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $58,954.00

Evanesco Network (EVA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 1st. Evanesco Network has a total market capitalization of $203,517.00 and approximately $58,954.00 worth of Evanesco Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Evanesco Network has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One Evanesco Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Evanesco Network Profile

Evanesco Network was first traded on December 23rd, 2021. Evanesco Network’s total supply is 185,000,000 coins. The official website for Evanesco Network is www.evanesco.org. Evanesco Network’s official Twitter account is @evanescoio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Evanesco Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EVA is a financial protocol platform in the Web3 ecology that combines Layer0 network infrastructure and privacycomputing framework. Based on the double-layer consensus mechanism, EVA not only provides a decentralized, flexible and secure network infrastructure for the cryptocurrency ecology, but also support the scalable and efficient protection of private assets for smart contracts. It provide safe, reliable and efficient network access and encrypted financial services for the Web3.0 application and DeFi ecology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evanesco Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evanesco Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evanesco Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

