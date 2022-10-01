EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is 18.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of EverCommerce to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EverCommerce news, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total value of 46,034.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,081,228 shares in the company, valued at 18,585,366.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EverCommerce news, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total value of 46,034.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,081,228 shares in the company, valued at 18,585,366.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 10,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total transaction of 96,015.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,409,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 12,590,817.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,006 shares of company stock worth $232,234 over the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

EverCommerce Stock Down 1.9 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 52.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the first quarter worth $161,000. Standard Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 5,865,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,374,000 after buying an additional 1,685,506 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the first quarter worth $1,235,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the first quarter worth $1,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

EVCM opened at 10.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 11.81 and a 200-day moving average price of 11.18. EverCommerce has a twelve month low of 7.73 and a twelve month high of 21.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.36, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.15.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported -0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.06 by -0.12. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of 157.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 152.99 million. Equities research analysts forecast that EverCommerce will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About EverCommerce

(Get Rating)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Articles

