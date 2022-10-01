Evercore ISI Cuts SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target to $51.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SLG has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.42.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

SL Green Realty stock opened at $40.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.47. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.96.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 40.01% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.3108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 82.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,083,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

