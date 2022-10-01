Evercore ISI Upgrades Prologis (NYSE:PLD) to Outperform

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $127.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $133.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $169.79.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $101.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.56 and its 200 day moving average is $133.48. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $100.73 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 245.1% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 43.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.