EvidenZ (BCDT) Trading Down 5.5% This Week

EvidenZ (BCDT) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. During the last week, EvidenZ has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One EvidenZ coin can now be bought for about $0.0592 or 0.00000306 BTC on exchanges. EvidenZ has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and $4,276.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About EvidenZ

EvidenZ’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 38,794,917 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma and its Facebook page is accessible here. EvidenZ’s official website is www.evidenz.io.

Buying and Selling EvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date.”

