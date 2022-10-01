Exen Coin Price Up 14.7% Over Last 7 Days (BTXN)

Exen Coin (BTXN) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last week, Exen Coin has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Exen Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00003160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Exen Coin has a market capitalization of $7.98 million and $89,128.00 worth of Exen Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003364 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001035 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010851 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069568 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10635234 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Exen Coin
Exen Coin’s official Twitter account is @Bitexencom.
Exen Coin Coin Trading
