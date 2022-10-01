Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Down 39.7% in September

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the August 31st total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPGY. Morgan Stanley raised Experian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Experian from GBX 3,800 ($45.92) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup downgraded Experian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Experian from GBX 2,890 ($34.92) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,113.83.

Experian Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Experian stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.26. 151,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,712. Experian has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $33.13.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Featured Articles

