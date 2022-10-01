Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.50

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.51, with a volume of 107723 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Extendicare Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$602.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.30.

Extendicare Announces Dividend

Extendicare Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Extendicare’s payout ratio is 600.00%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

