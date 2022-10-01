Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Extreme Networks to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.45.

Insider Activity

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.96 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 82.16% and a net margin of 3.98%. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raj Khanna sold 20,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,461,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $127,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,166.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raj Khanna sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 230,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,461,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,054 shares of company stock worth $1,557,410. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Extreme Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 168,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 53,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.