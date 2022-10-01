FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA reduced its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,489,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $317,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,038,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $418.38.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total transaction of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,572.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,580.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $400.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $430.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.32.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

