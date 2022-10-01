FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.50-$14.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDS. Barclays dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FactSet Research Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $418.38.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $400.11. 300,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,082. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $430.59 and a 200-day moving average of $409.32. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.99.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The business had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total transaction of $134,519.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,572.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total transaction of $134,519.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,572.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,580.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

