Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.35

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 14708 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

Fairfax India Trading Down 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $11.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Fairfax India Company Profile

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

