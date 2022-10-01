FairGame Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $184,631.00 (FAIR)

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last seven days, FairGame has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One FairGame coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FairGame has a market cap of $944,636.00 and approximately $184,631.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00017017 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002984 BTC.

FairGame Coin Profile

FairGame (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. The official website for FairGame is fair.game. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FairGame Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

