FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI) Short Interest Update

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the August 31st total of 76,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 95,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

FGI Industries Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FGI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.22. 7,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,857. FGI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.54.

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that FGI Industries will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FGI Industries

About FGI Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in FGI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FGI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in FGI Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FGI Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

