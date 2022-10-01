Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Short Interest Update

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the August 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ FITBO traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $21.12. 51,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,813. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $26.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.05.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3094 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

