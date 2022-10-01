First City Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $763,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 8,273 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $40.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.05. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02.

