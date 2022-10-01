First City Capital Management Inc. Has $474,000 Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,216 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,080,385,000 after buying an additional 12,060,475 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $7,657,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 652,966.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,582,909 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $322,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581,901 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 795.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,026,228 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $299,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,524,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,056 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $27.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.97. The company has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on FCX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

