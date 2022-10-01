First City Capital Management Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First City Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Paychex makes up about 1.1% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Paychex by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Paychex by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,510,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,566,000 after purchasing an additional 750,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,224,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

PAYX opened at $112.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.05. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $141.92.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.60%.

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.08.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,990,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

