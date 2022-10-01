First City Capital Management Inc. Sells 707 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First City Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 3.4% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.60.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

