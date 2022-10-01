First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $251.10

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $251.10 and traded as low as $241.01. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $243.50, with a volume of 38 shares trading hands.
First National Bank Alaska Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $764.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.96.
First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.23 million for the quarter.
First National Bank Alaska Dividend Announcement
About First National Bank Alaska
First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. The company offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First National Bank Alaska (FBAK)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for First National Bank Alaska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Bank Alaska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.