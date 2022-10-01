First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $251.10

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $251.10 and traded as low as $241.01. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $243.50, with a volume of 38 shares trading hands.

First National Bank Alaska Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $764.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.96.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.23 million for the quarter.

First National Bank Alaska Dividend Announcement

About First National Bank Alaska

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 4.98%. First National Bank Alaska’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. The company offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth.

