First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Short Interest Update

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Insider Transactions at First Savings Financial Group

In other news, CFO Anthony A. Schoen sold 16,629 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $379,972.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,296.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 66,173 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Savings Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $472,000. 26.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

First Savings Financial Group stock remained flat at $22.98 during trading on Friday. 6,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. First Savings Financial Group has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $29.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.09.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.80 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 10.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

