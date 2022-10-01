First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 82.0% from the August 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTHI. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 413.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ FTHI traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.46. The stock had a trading volume of 33,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,836. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.15. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $23.32.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd.

